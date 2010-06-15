Hate To Say It, But The TED Spread Is Surging Right Now

Joe Weisenthal

That’s great that it looks like risk is back on and all that, but we feel compelled to point out that the TED spread, that key measure of bank health, is on fire, up over 4% on the day, signifying an ongoing lack of market confidence.

According to Bloomberg, now closing in on 49.

Photo: Bloomberg

