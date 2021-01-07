Several groups of extremists stormed the Capitol today. Here are some of the most notable individuals, symbols, and groups present.

Mike Theiler/Reuters A supporter of President Donald Trump confronts police as Trump supporters demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate after breaching security defences, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021.

A pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, bringing extremist iconography and some regalia associated with far-right or white-supremacist groups.

Some rioters wore clothing associated with the conspiracy-theory group QAnon, Confederate flags waved, and a contingent of Proud Boys made an appearance in all black.

Here are the most recognisable symbols and groups photographed at Wednesday’s insurrection.

Thousands of pro-Trump rioters descended on the US Capitol building on Wednesday during Congress’ attempt to certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. Hundreds of those armed insurrectionists broke into the building itself, forcing members of Congress to huddle in safe locations until local police and members of the DC National Guard had secured the premises.

In addition to pro-Trump regalia, the group also sported clothing, accessories, and symbols associated with largely far-right, racist extremist groups. Below are images and descriptions of some of the most recognisable groups and symbols present at the Capitol.

The Kek flag

Jim Urquhart/Reuters A member of a labour union (R) debates with a conservative protester wearing a Kekistan flag during competing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, US.

The flag, which mimics a Nazi war flag, is the purported banner for a fictional country known as “Kekistan” created by white nationalist users of 4chan, a messaging board home to racist and hateful chat groups. The nation is ruled by a frog-headed deity called “Kek,” normally represented by Pepe the Frog.

Washington Post reporter Rebecca Tan and CNN both captured a person waving a Kek flag at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The Three Percenters

Stephanie Keith/Reuters Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, US, January 6, 2021.

The Three Percenters derive their name from a disputed historical claim that only 3% of Americans fought the British in the Revolutionary War. The extremist group exists within the US’ so-called militia movement and is traditionally viewed as an anti-government group. However, many members are strong supporters of President Trump.

QAnon supporters

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

One figure stood out among the mob that stormed the Capitol Wednesday: the “Q Shaman,” Jake Angeli. Known for wearing red, white, and blue face paint and a horned helmet, Angeli has become a notable figure in the QAnon conspiracy theory movement, popping up at far-right rallies in Arizona in the last year, as The Arizona Republic reported.

QAnon, the far-right conspiracy theory baselessly alleging that Trump is fighting a “deep-state cabal” of pedophiles and human traffickers, has played a massive role in organising nationwide “Stop the Steal” protests in the two months since President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 election.

‘Stop the Steal’

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump hold a rally outside the US Capitol as they protest the upcoming electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.

The “Stop the Steal” movement began on Election Day when Trump supporters protested for state election officials to stop counting ballots in an effort to maintain Trump’s early-in-the-race lead. Since then, the movement has evolved into a conspiracy theory claiming, with no evidence, that vast electoral fraud swayed the 2020 election in President-elect Joe Biden’s favour.

In November and December, loosely organised “Stop the Steal” groups hosted rallies in Washington, DC, Michigan, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and Ohio.

Nooses and ‘Day of the rope’

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images A noose is seen while supporters of President Donald Trump gather on the West side of the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021.

Multiple nooses appeared near the Capitol on Wednesday, including the setup above, one around the neck of a mannequin, and one made out of cables from some Associated Press camera equipment.

Additionally, Twitter users and members of militant chat rooms made numerous references to “Day of the Rope,” a white supremacist concept taken from The Turner Diaries, an infamous novel by the former leader of the neo-Nazi National Alliance. The concept refers to a day when white supremacists lynch masses of “race traitors,” including journalists and politicians.

The Confederate flag

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the US Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.

The flag of the Confederate States of America, which seceded from the United States and fought in the Civil War in an effort to continue the institution of slavery, is often used as a hate symbol or an emblem of white supremacy. Rioters brought that flag into the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Proud Boys

Jim Urquhart/Reuters Members of the far-right group Proud Boys make ‘OK’ hand gestures indicating ‘white power’ as supporters of President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, DC, January 6, 2021.

The Proud Boys, founded by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes, rose to national prominence after Trump and Biden name-checked them at the first presidential debate. Members of the far-right group describe themselves as “western chauvinists,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Centre. The group has violently clashed with the anti-fascist movement.

The Proud Boys’ chairman, Enrique Tarrio, announced on Parler earlier this week that the group would be attending Wednesday’s rally “incognito,” dressed in all black instead of their usual black-and-yellow uniform with MAGA hats. Tarrio was arrested earlier this week ahead of the rally.

Black Hebrew Israelites

Reuters/Al Drago Members of the Black Hebrew Israelites demonstrate outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2018.

The Black Hebrew Israelites is a movement of people who believe that Black descendants of slaves are the true Hebrews, or God’s chosen people. The Southern Poverty Law Centre has labelled the movement a hate group, as they view Jewish people as “impostors.”

Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer tweeted a photo of what he said was a group of people dressed in clothing denoting the group outside of the Capitol.

National Anarchist Movement (N-AM)

Jack Sapoch An image taken from a video of rioters destroying Associated Press camera equipment, with zoomed-in shots of the National Anarchist Movement logo.

Unlike traditional anarchism, which is anti-racist, the National Anarchist Movement is a far-right, antisemitic group advocating for racial separatism. The organisation’s website states that “an elite coterie of Jews and their allies have effectively manipulated world events for their own interests” and refers to this group as “vampiric parasites.”

