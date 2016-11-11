People are compiling incidents of hate speech during 'Day 1 of Trump's America'

Though Hillary Clinton won the popular vote, Donald Trump became the country’s president-elect early Wednesday morning. The election results were a shock to many — the majority of polls expected Clinton to win.

The two candidates could not be more polarised. On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly said he plans to defund Planned Parenthood, extend gun rights and the power of the police, and build a wall along the US-Mexico border as president.

But what has the first day after the election looked like?

People on Twitter — especially Muslim-Americans and Latinos — are reporting hate crimes by Trump supporters.

Shaun King, a reporter for The New York Daily News, began posted people’s experiences of hate speech on the social platform Wednesday. You can see a few recent ones below.

URGENT. Muslim student brutally assaulted by two Trump supporters in Louisiana. Hijab ripped off. Day 1. pic.twitter.com/QkCAaZE7BT

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 10, 2016

Parents at Shasta High School in Redding California just wrote me and said white kids brought “deportation letters” for Latino students.

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 10, 2016

White students @ Southern Illinois University (@SIUC) decided to put on blackface and pose in front of a Confederate Flag to celebrate Trump pic.twitter.com/OEP2yEW3So

— Shaun King (@ShaunKing) November 10, 2016

Another list is a Twitter Moments compilation, called “Day 1 in Trump’s America,” by Insanul Ahmed, a senior editor at the music website Genius. On Wednesday, the list updated every few minutes with new tweets “about racist episodes POC are facing now that Trump is our President Elect.”

I have a scarf on. Passed by someone on the platform today and he says, “Your time’s up, girlie.”

— Mehreen Kasana (@mehreenkasana) November 9, 2016

Whoever did this I’m throwin’ hands pic.twitter.com/9Xn1YaCFmK — Chris Weatherd ™ (@Chris_Weatherd) November 9, 2016

A Medium post reporting on similar hate crimes, also called “Day 1 in Trump’s America,” was also published Wednesday by Verge reporter and photographer Sean O’Kane.

The post’s leading photo shows graffiti on a softball field dugout wall that reads “Make America White Again” with a swastika. The photo was taken on Wednesday by Brian Quinn, a journalist from the Wellsville Daily Reporter in Wellsville, New York.

Brian Quinn/Wellsville Daily Reporter/Screenshot Graffiti on a softball field dugout in Wellsville, New York.

O’Kane linked to a story from the Syracuse Post-Standard, which reported that vandals burned rainbow flags (a symbol of the LGBT rights movement) hanging from homes in western New York.

News outlets like Quartz and The Washington Post have started to report on these hate crimes as well, and the Southern Poverty Law Center is asking for people to send reports their way.

The messages don’t offer much hope. But many more others around the country are organising and protesting to counter them.

