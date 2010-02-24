Hate Sells: Liberal Magazines Suffer Under Obama's Reign

Vanity Fair’s Matt Pressman takes a look at liberal magazine circulation today.



How have leading liberal political magazines fared without George W. Bush in office?

Not so good:

The three leading liberal political magazines, however, fared particularly badly. The Nation‘s circulation in 2009 was down 7.4 per cent from 2008, Mother Jones was down 6.7 per cent, and Harper’s was down 5 per cent.

As for the conservative magazines, they are seeing an “Obama-hatred bump,” according to Pressman.

The National Review: 4.8% circulation boost from 2008, 16% more than the 2003-2008 average.

The Weekly Standard: 8.4% circulation increase, with a huge boost during the second half of the year.

Newsmax: Steady circulation.

Read more at Vanity Fair.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.