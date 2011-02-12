Hate Gawker's New Design? Here's What Its First Design Looked Like

Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry

Given the hoopla around Gawker Media’s new design, blogger Jason Kottke dug out the first designs he made for Gawker way back in 2002.

Here was the first proposal:

gawker design 2002

Photo: Kottke.org

And here’s what it eventually looked like:

gawker design 2002

Photo: Kottke.org

Interestingly, Kottke says the now-iconic Gawker logo was something he whipped up in Photoshop in 30 minutes as a placeholder.

In any case, if you hate Gawker’s new design, remember… It was much worse once.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.