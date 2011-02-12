Hate Gawker's New Design? Here's What Its First Design Looked Like

Given the hoopla around Gawker Media’s new design, blogger Jason Kottke dug out the first designs he made for Gawker way back in 2002.
Here was the first proposal:
Photo: Kottke.org
And here’s what it eventually looked like:
Photo: Kottke.org
Interestingly, Kottke says the now-iconic Gawker logo was something he whipped up in Photoshop in 30 minutes as a placeholder.
In any case, if you hate Gawker’s new design, remember… It was much worse once.
