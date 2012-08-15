11 Reasons Why People Hate Abercrombie & Fitch

Well dressed demonstrators protest on St George’s day outside the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Burlington Gardens about the company’s plans to open a children’s clothing store on Savile Row in London.

Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

Abercrombie disappointed analysts this morning when it reported sales missed already lowered expectations.The teen retailer said it earned $0.19 a share on sales of $951.4 million as same-store sales tumbled.



“The second quarter results we are reporting today are disappointing and below our expectations coming into the quarter,” the company’s CEO, Mike Jefferies, said this morning.

Once the darling of the specialty retailer sector, Abercrombie has remained uncompetitive since the recession hit in 2007 and its shares have fallen more than 33 per cent this year.

But the financials aren’t the only thing that disappoint people about the company.

