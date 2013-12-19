The Story Of Twitter Is Going To Be A TV Series

NYSE Twitter CEO Dick Costolo and cofounders Jack Dorsey, Ev Williams, and Biz Stone.

If you liked “The Social Network,” stay tuned for another Silicon Valley founding story to come to Hollywood.

Today, Lionsgate announced that it’s turning New York Times columnist Nick Bilton’s controversial origin-story “Hatching Twitter: A True Story Of Money, Power, Friendship, and Betrayal” into a TV series. Bilton will write the screenplay and act as producer.

“Twitter has transformed almost every aspect of our lives from politics to business to friendship, and I can’t think of a more compelling story to adapt for television right now,” said Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Lionsgate, in a press release. “Nick’s book has all the elements of a great drama with its complex characters, high-stakes power struggles and betrayed friendships.”

