Michael Hastings Launches Epic Petraeus Rant On Piers Morgan

Michael Hastings, the reporter who took down General Stanley McChrystal in a previous life, was on Piers Morgan Tonight Monday evening defending the article he wrote for Buzzfeed about “the sins of General David Petraeus”.



We’ve embedded a clip of Hastings’ rant (yes, rant) below. It’s well worth watching, especially for the way Hastings shreds the image of Petraeus put forward by fellow guest (and Petraeus friend) Gen. Mark Kimmit, before finally locking horns with Morgan when he tries to calm him down.



The Atlantic Wire transcribed the first part of the monologue before Morgan stepped in:

The larger point that I’ve been making is that essentially the media has played a role in protecting David Petraeus and promoting David Petraeus and mythologizing David Petraeus. And we saw it here tonight. Gen. Kimmit who was a spokesperson in Bagdhad who was a roommate of Petraeus who was involved in one fo the biggest debacles in recent foreign policy history is on TV defending David Petraeus without actually addressing the real problems with David Petraeus’s record. And those are: the fact that he manipulated the White House into escalating in Afghanistan. He ran a campaign Iraq that was brutally savage, included arming the worst of the worst — Shi’ite death squads, Sunni militia men — and then you go back to the training of the Iraqi Army program that also had similar problems. …

