"Hasta La Vista Global Warming"

Solyndra, one of the hottest solar startups on Earth just broke ground on a new factory in California, which will be built with a $535 million loan guaranteed by the DOE.



(Note to the haters, loan guarantee is not the same thing as a handout.)

On hand were DOE chief Steven Chu, the Governator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Joe Biden was beamed in from Washington. Why have so many heavy hitters on hand for lil ole Solyndra? Green jobs.

The plant is expected to generate 3,000 jobs for construction, and then 1,000 to man the plant. It’s the perfect photo-op. It’s new manufacturing, it’s green and it’s government aide.

“Hasta la vista to global warming,” said Schwarzenegger at the event, according to Earth2Tech who was on hand.

