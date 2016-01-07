The cofounders of a London cleaning startup have left 6 months after being bought by a German rival for £24 million

Hassle Hassle.com cofounders Tom Nimmo, Alex Depledge and Jules Coleman.

The cofounders of London cleaning startup hassle.com have left the company half a year after it was acquired by German rival Helpling for £24 million.

Writing on Medium today, cofounder Alex Depledge revealed the news in a blog post titled “Moving On…”.

Depledge came up with the idea for Hassle, which connects customers with cleaners, five years ago along with cofounders Tom Nimmo and and Jules Coleman.

“From January 1, we (Alex and Jules) will be transitioning into advisory roles and stepping back from the day to day running of the company,” wrote Depledge. “The company is in safe hands and 2016 will see it continue on to bigger and better things with us cheering it on from the sidelines.

“We have well and truly caught the entrepreneurship bug and know our hearts lie in the creation and chaos of seeing something emerge from nothing. We don’t know what the next five years will bring but we can only we are fortunate enough that will come anywhere close to the rollercoaster ride of the past five.”

According to Tech.EU, Hassle has appointed former Groupon employee Sam James as its new managing director for the UK and Ireland.

Benedikt Franke, cofounder of Helpling, said: “We want to thank both Alex and Jules for their hard work over the last five years. It is because of their dedication, Hassle.com is the strong and growing company it is today. They built a fantastic product and brand that is known across the UK and Ireland and should be very proud of all they have achieved. We wish them the best of luck for their future endeavours.”

