'Moderate' Candidate Hassan Rowhani Has Won The Iranian Election

Iran’s interior minister said at a press conference on Saturday that moderate cleric Hassan Rowhani has won Iran’s presidential election, according to the Associated Press.



Rowhani secured just more than 50 per cent of the vote, avoiding a two-person runoff.

Rowhani was seen as the “reformist” and “moderate” candidate in the election, and a flurry of late support appears to have vaulted him over the top of the conservative and hardline candidates in the race.

