Convicted Fraudster Hassan Nemazee's Super Opulent Park Avenue Apartment Sold For $18 Million

Linette Lopez
hassan nemazee

The house of convicted fraudster Hassan Nemazee just sold for $18 million, reports The Real Deal.

It was on sale for $19.5 million.

Namazee, Iranian-American investment banker, plead guilty to a $292 million bank fraud and used the cash to finance his lavish lifestyle including this luxury duplex at 770 Park Avenue. 

According to the Real Estalker, the traditionally-decorated palace includes three exposures, 28 windows, and two terraces. It was originally listed at $28 million in March 2011.

Michael Kaplan also contributed to the reporting of this story.

How about another fraudster's pad?

Ponzi Schemer Scott Rothstein's Decadent Waterfront Florida Mansion Was Just Sold For $5.1 Million>

