Convicted Fraudster Hassan Nemazee's Super Opulent Park Avenue Apartment Sold For $18 Million

The house of convicted fraudster Hassan Nemazee just sold for $18 million, reports The Real Deal.



It was on sale for $19.5 million.

Namazee, Iranian-American investment banker, plead guilty to a $292 million bank fraud and used the cash to finance his lavish lifestyle including this luxury duplex at 770 Park Avenue.

According to the Real Estalker, the traditionally-decorated palace includes three exposures, 28 windows, and two terraces. It was originally listed at $28 million in March 2011.

Michael Kaplan also contributed to the reporting of this story.

