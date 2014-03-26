Meet Marrakesh's Badass Women Bikers [PHOTOS]

Morocco is not a country people in the Western World associate with female empowerment, but Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj recently set out to change that perception.

Despite Morocco’s reputation for being inhospitable to women, Hajjaj says Morocco has a vibrant culture of independent females.

“If you take a person who doesn’t travel and who watches TV, they might view Morocco as another Syria or Iraq,” Hajjaj told CNN in a recent interview. “But it’s its own country with its own vibe.”

To depict the “vibe” of Morocco, Hajjaj created portraits of women riding motorbikes, which are a central part of Moroccan culture. While these motorbike-riding women don’t constitute actual “gangs,” the women, many of whom have full-time careers and families, can be found riding their bikes all over Morocco and the city of Marrakesh.

Hajjaj shared some of the photos from the series, playfully called “‘Kesh Angels,” and you can see the rest at the Taymour Grahne Gallery in New York.

