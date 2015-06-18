People explaining their 'personal paradise' is the latest hashtag to explode on Twitter

How would you explain paradise in four words? Twitter users have some ideas. From India to Ireland, folks are tweeting four-word descriptions of what their paradise looks like using the hashtag #explainparadisein4words, and it’s pretty amazing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, over 19,000 tweets using that hashtag were sent.

Many Twitter users who only dabble in the app may not understand the booming world of hashtag games. As described by Rob Sheridan in the New York Times, hashtag games are “a topic or theme with a “#” in front of it that basically functions a bit like a Letterman Top 10 list, except written by the whole world.”

Today’s hashtag game, #explainparadisein4words is sparking a global conversation about what perfect bliss might look like. Some of the responses are meaningful, some are just funny, and lots mention One Direction.

Here are some of the best ones.

#ExplainParadiseIn4Words Day drinking is encouraged

— Laura High (@LauraHigh5) June 17, 2015

#ExplainParadiseIn4Words Former President Barack Obama

— John Ruberry (@Marathonpundit) June 17, 2015

My wife not there #ExplainParadiseIn4Words

— Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) June 17, 2015