Take A Tour Of The Real-Life Deserted Island From 'Skyfall'

The island behind Javier Bardem’s master hideaway in “Skyfall” does not have a happy story.If you’ve seen the 23rd Bond film, you remember the abandoned island housing Bardem’s villain. Its remains reminded us of the ruinous, barren wasteland Christopher Nolan depicted in “Inception.”



Unlike Nolan’s film, the deserted island shown in the latest Bond flick isn’t a dream. It’s real.

And, it didn’t always look the way it did in “Skyfall.”

Located off the coast of Nagasaki, Japan, is the now-abandoned island of Hashima.

In 1959, the small island was overflowing with people, of essential use to Japan for its underground coal mines. Today, the abandoned Hashima mirrors a post-apocalyptic world.

A documentary of the island appearing on YouTube reveals some of the more harrowing details of the island.

