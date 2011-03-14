Hashable Networking App A Top SXSW Prospect

Hashable is a five-month-old New York City company that has developed a networking app that many have predicted could be the hit of the South by Southwest gathering of tech startups in Austin, TX.0



Hashable recruited 20 of its top users to attend SXSW to bring attention to its iPhone and Android app that replaces business cards and features a “check in” option.

