An Australian cafe serves hot chocolate that is poured over cotton candy

Hash Specialty Coffee in Melbourne, Australia, serves a towering cone of cotton candy in their Hash Hot Chocolate. The “fairy floss” perfectly complements liquid chocolate, which is rich and bittersweet. This hot cocoa isn’t just fun; it’s one of the most decadent drinks Down Under.
