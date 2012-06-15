Hasbro Is Pushing Hard To Roll Out Transformers 4

In a recent exclusive interview with MovieWeb in September of this year, Transformers fanchise favourite, Tyrese Gibson, predicted that the franchise would continue for at least a fourth outing, perhaps with both Michael Bay and Shia LaBeouf attached, despite reports that both had previously indicated they would not return for another pic. His fans and fans of the franchise follow feverishly on Gibson‘s active Twitter feed for updates or more support for his prediction.



Specifically, Gibson had this to say when he spoke with MovieWeb:

“My humble prediction would be that… we’re at $1.1 billion. This is the biggest year of my life. I’m on the other side of $1.7 billion in box office receipts, between both films. I think, with the success of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, both Michael Bay and Shia probably want a break from the franchise, but there’s no way, I believe, that, at some point, they’re not going come back to do Transfomers 4. Maybe they need a few years to get a few other creative things out of their system, which is understandable, but for people to love this franchise around the world like they do, it’s damn-near crazy to not give the fans what they love and enjoy again. So maybe two years, maybe three years will go by, you never know, but I believe, and hope, that we are able to do another Transformers. I’m a real Transformers fan, outside of the fact that I’m in the movie, but I just hope we’re able to do it again one day. It’s the first film in Paramount’s 99-year history that has ever grossed $1 billion. I hope we’re able to figure this out.“

Today, we get the news that Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner revealed on an investor’s conference call that the toy company is in “active discussions” with Paramount Pictures for Transfomers 4. Executive producer Steven Spielberg and director Michael Bay are involved in the talks, and Brian Goldner expects to have news on the sequel in the next fiscal quarter.

Brian Goldner also talked about a number of other movie projects based on Hasbro products, including Micronauts, Ouija, Candy Land, Risk, Stretch Armstrong, Clue and Monopoly.

Back in August, Universal Pictures dropped Ouija from its production slate but Goldner indicated the pic is in a similar situation to Disney’s restructuring of Lone Ranger. Goldner said the Ouija script is being reworked, and he expects it to find a new studio shortly to resume development to be developed by McG, most recently noted for TV’s Chuck and the big screen outings Charlie’s Angels, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, We Are Marshall and Terminator Salvation.

Micronauts is being developed for J.J. Abrams at Paramount. The scripts for Monopoly, Clue, and Risk are also being developed.

