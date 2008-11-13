Hasbro Killed Scrabulous, But Greenlights "Monopoly" Movie?? What????

In an effort to recapture the box-office gold of “Transformers,” Hasbro announced a deal earlier this year to turn several more of its toys into movies. The first toy to become a movie: Monopoly. And really isn’t this the perfect time to start working on a movie about economic (and REAL ESTATE) excess? Seriously, wouldn’t the Game of Life or even Chutes and Ladders be more appropriate?



Let’s hope the financial crisis will be over before this film hits the big screen. Either that or maybe the movie could explore Mr. Monopoly’s little known downfall. Oh don’t you know? The bank foreclosed his houses on Park Place and he was forced to work on the B&O Railroad.

Anyways, “Monopoly” now has a writer (“Corpse Bride” scribe Pamela Pettler) and a director (Ridley Scott). Leave your suggestions for who should play Mr. Monopoly in the comments below.

THR: Ridley Scott, who has been attached as a producer on “Monopoly” and has been mentioned as a possible director, is now officially attached to helm the project, with an eye toward giving it a futuristic sheen along the lines of his iconic “Blade Runner.”

In addition to Scott, Giannina Facio and Hasbro’s Brian Goldner are also producing the movie, which will shape a narrative out of the iconic real-estate game…

“Monopoly” marks the latest Hasbro property to look to pass go and head to the big screen. Board games and branded properties have become more attractive as studios look to mitigate risk by finding built-in audiences.

Universal is working with Hasbro on several projects as part of a long-term development deal. Platinum Dunes is producing its feature adaptation of “Ouija Board,” while the maritime classic “Battleship” is also in development. Elsewhere at Hasbro, Paramount this summer is set to release Stephen Sommers’ feature based on its “G.I. Joe” character.

