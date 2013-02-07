Hasbro Just Killed A Monopoly Token

Goodbye, old friend.

Photo: MrKathika / Flickr, CC

Take a long look at the iron token from Hasbro’s Monopoly board game — the company just axed it in favour of a cat.The move came after a vote by game fans on Facebook, in which 10 million people participated.



The new cat token was unveiled on NBC’s Today Show this morning (below).

The iron existed in the game since 1935.

As a winner, the cat could have been worse.

One of the other contenders was a robot with a hipster moustache.

Photo: Hasbro / Facebook

