Here's How Much It Cost A British Airways Customer To Blast The Company In Promoted Tweets

Disgruntled businessman Hasan Syed made headlines this week after buying several promoted Tweets to blast British Airways for allegedly losing his father’s luggage on a flight to Paris over the weekend.

@BritishAirways @British_Airways is the worst airline ever. Lost my luggage & can't even track it down. Absolutely pathetic #britishairways — º¿º (@HVSVN) September 2, 2013





Since posting several Tweets on September 2, Syed’s rants have been seen by more than 50,000 Twitter users in the UK and New York markets where his promo ran.

That kind of publicity doesn’t come cheap.

According to Quora, promoted Tweets are paid for on a cost-per-engagement basis and can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Buyers pay per interaction, so any retweet, favourite, or reply is charged.

The grand total for Syed? More than $US1,000, he told Time Moneyland — and counting.

“I’ve seen complaints about airlines and other services via Twitter all the time,” Syed said.

“I thought maybe it might be interesting to see how promoted tweets might work and if that would get anyone’s attention.”

For all intents and purposes, Syed succeeded. British Airways has apologized for its delay in responding to the incident on Twitter itself and his story has been shared by dozens of media outlets.

But, honestly, he could probably have gotten a refund for his flight if he’d simply taken the usual routes for lodging complaints. Plenty of peeved passengers have had success by venting on company’s social media pages like Facebook and Twitter, which you can do for free we might add.

And if that doesn’t work, sometimes it pays to email higher-ups in the company itself.

So, what do you think — is $US1,000 worth it just to have the last word?

