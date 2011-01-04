Has Your NFL Coach Been Fired Yet?*

Photo: AP

Updates: Jack Del Rio and Gary Kubiak will officially be back and have been moved to the safe column.Earlier: Today is “Black Monday” for the NFL.



The league has gone dark for the first time since September and more importantly, head coaches everywhere are waking up not knowing if they’ll have a job when the day is over.

We’re keeping track of who’s on the chopping block, who’s getting hired, and who’s getting the all important “he’s our coach” blessing from the owner.

Here’s the tally so far:

OUT:

Eric Mangini, Browns — The team just announced he’s been fired.

John Fox, Panthers – As expected, he’s done.

Mike Singletary, 49ers; Josh McDaniels, Broncos — Already fired midseason.

IN DANGER:

Marvin Lewis, Bengals — rumoured to be out and suddenly interested in the empty Pittsburgh job.

Tom Cable, Raiders — Despite their best season in years, rumours say he’s out.

Tony Sparano, Dolphins — NFL Network’s Mike Lombardi tweets: “By the way, Tony Sparano of the Fins was 100 per cent safe Sunday at 1. But by 4 pm and getting whipped by the Pats, I am not sure.”

Jeff Fisher, Titans — Owner Bud Adams must choose between Fisher and QB Vince Young, unless Fisher bolts first ….

SAFE:

Jack Del Rio, Jaguars — On shaky ground after season-ending loss kills their playoff dreams again. (ESPN reports he will return.)

Gary Kubiak, Texans — Most disappointing season yet, but latest word says he will survive. (Texans ownership has confirmed he will return.)

Lesley Frazier, Vikings — He’s getting the permanent job in Minnesota.

Tom Coughlin, Giants — Owner John Mara says Coughlin will be back.

Jason Garrett, Cowboys — Expected to get the nod this week.

Keep checking back for updates as we get them. And here are the best options to replace those who get canned >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.