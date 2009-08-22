Please Explain How Victor Neiderhoffer Makes Any Sense At All

Recent market commentary from hedge fund manager Victor Neiderhoffer’s blog makes us wonder if true genius is hard to recognise. Below is the post in its entirety.



Daily Speculations: 1. One often talks about the difficulty of proving the gravitational attraction, and of course the much more important question of expectation around rounds. However, one light at end of tunnel, is that there have been at least eight excursions back and forth around Mr. Big Round in S&P: 1000. No other round has anything like this.

2. The Israeli market predicted or preordained every move n the S&P for last x weeks.

3. The POMO is a licence for the banks to feather their nests at the expense of the poor unlucky souls whose debt is not guaranteed, and whose losing assets must be sold at distress.

4. There is always a web between currencies and other markets, a feeding chain if you will. But the web is always changing just when the public gets on to it, as Bacon would say.

5. The market abhors stability like the man a —-

We find #1 unintelligible, #2 interesting if we new what number x standed for, #3 over our head, #4 fair, and #5 probably true until the word “like”. But hey, we’ll let readers decide for themselves.

