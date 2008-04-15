Has Twitter Finally Gone Mainstream? Or Are We Getting Spammed?

You like us! You really like us! We’ve added 13 new followers to our SAI Twitter account in the last day, which is a bit curious since we don’t use it all that much.



Also, we’d be more flattered if weren’t the only ones with a surge in popularity: Our managing editor said he’s seen 8 new followers on his personal Twitter since yesterday — most of them people he doesn’t know. And we’re not the only ones: people are twittering about all their new followers here and here and here. We assume there are plenty more.

So what gives? Is this all a coincidental result of Twitter hitting the mainstream? Or is there something a little more nefarious going on? If you’ve got an idea, let us know in comments. We’re still waiting to hear back from Twitter.

UPDATE: Commenter Mike Gunderloy:

Twitter’s email notification system was down from Friday evening until Sunday night. Then they caught up the queued mails all at once. So those followers are really spread across three days, not just a single-day bump.

We like that explanation because it would still make us popular, and it makes sense. But a lot of people are complaining about spam too. So we’re still not convinced that there isn’t something else going on.

