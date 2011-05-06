Has This Morning's Big Debt "Deal" Already Gone Kablooey?

Photo: wikimedia commons

This morning there were a raft of reports about how the tide had changed on the debt ceiling and that the prospects of a deal between The White House and the GOP had suddenly turned brighter.POLITICO, WSJ, and WaPo all had stories to that effect.



It sounds like all that old news. John Boehner has already made comments about how the GOP is fighting for trillions in spending cuts now, and that everything is on the table except new taxes.

Meanwhile, Eric Cantor furiously denied reports that the party was about to drop Medicare Reform as a key plank in the fight.

Our guess is that this drags on as long as possible, with Cantor denying everything until the last possible moment.

Tim Geithner will have some white knuckles this summer.

