Has the WWE screwed John Cena?

The Rock has returned to the WWE and picked a fight with John Cena. Rock has cut promos on Cena trashing everything from his look, his raps, and his wrestling. The idea is to give Cena the rub but after four weeks one has to wonder if this grand plan is blowing up in the WWE’s face.



I am no John Cena fan but I am starting to feel a little sorry for the guy. Here is a guy that has struggled over the last several years to appeal as a babyface to the mass WWE audience. As the top WWE babyface, Cena was often booed out of the building by vocal Cena haters for most of the last three years. Yet he did the unthinkable a few months back by turning “Cena Sucks” into a rallying cry and finally won the respect of his haters after his feud with Nexus.

Unfortunately all of that hard work was rewarded by inviting The Rock back to RAW only to have The Rock remind Cena haters as to every reason why they hated Cena in the first place.

