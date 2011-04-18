Has The "Man of Steel" Plot Been Revealed?

The possible plot for Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel has found its way online, and reveals that Clark Kent might be heading to West Africa:



“A young reporter named Clark Kent roams the world covering various news stories. When he is compelled to use his secret powers to intervene in a crisis in West Africa, he returns to Smallville to learn more about his origins and the hero he was born to be.”

So what could Zod have to do with this plot?

Not much is known at this point, but it was revealed Thursday that the main female villain in Man of Steel will be Faora, a DC Comics character that was used as the basis for Ursa in Superman II.

Man of Steel comes to theatres in 2012 and stars Henry Cavill, Diane Lane, Kevin Costner, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.

