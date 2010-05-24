Has The Jobs Recovery Totally Stalled Out?

“What jobs recovery?” you might ask.



Fair point, though we’ve obviously seen some improvement on the jobless claims and non-farm payrolls (even ex-Census) front in recent periods.

That being said, this week’s initial jobless claims number was higher than expected, and as this chart from Hale Stewart at FiveThirtyEight.com shows, it looks as though we’ve stalled out on this front.

What will be scary is if this starts to make a break back towards the 500K level — a number we haven’t seen in a while.

Go read the rest of Stewart’s post for a survey of other yellow flags popping up on the landscape.

