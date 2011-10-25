Has The Funeral Been Postponed?

Daily State of the Markets

Tuesday Morning – October 25, 2011



Good morning. At lunchtime on October 4th, the general consensus was that Europe was doomed, the U.S. was heading back into recession, and China had sent its economy crashing through the windshield by slamming on the brakes too darned hard. To put it mildly, hope was in short supply. In all honesty, it felt like we were watching the global economy’s funeral procession pass by in slow motion. But just about the time everyone became convinced that we were on our way to another Great Recession, somebody somewhere called the whole thing off.

While I am still a bit dazed and confused by ‘the great save’ that occurred with 40-five minutes to go in the session on October 4th, there is no denying that the market action ever since then is much improved. Sure, we all complained about the lack of volume during the initial phases of the current advance. But the bottom line is this rally has been better than anything we’ve seen in months. And it just might mean something that the bulls were able to not only break on through to the other side of the trading range on Friday, but also able to pad their gains on Monday.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not donning my bull horns here. No, I believe there are very large macro issues that could take a long time to work through. But even in bear markets, the bulls are able to put together a very nice run every once in a while. And from where I sit, this one appears to be sponsored by some improvement on all of the major fronts of this battle.

First and foremost is Europe. To be sure, there are no easy fixes to the rather simple problem of too much debt and not enough income. As my father taught me, if your outflow exceeds your income, then your upkeep will be your downfall! And then when you run out of people to borrow money from, well, you’ve become Greece (and Portugal and Ireland).

So, why should stocks go up in the face of some pretty major macro issues, you ask? Because, in short, we need to remember that investors tend to overdo EVERYTHING (in both directions) when playing the stock market game. And unless we’re talking about Greek banks, companies with decent earnings can only go down so far before the value players step in.

For example, Germany is the strongest economy in Europe and does NOT have a sovereign debt problem (well, not yet, anyway). And yet, if my calculation is correct, the ETF representing the German stock market (EWG) fell by nearly -40% between the end of April and the beginning of October. So, unless the German economy is about to head into a depression, one could certainly make the argument that enough is enough already.

The same can be said for the U.S. stock market. While the S&P 500’s decline has paled in comparison to Germany’s, history shows that without a recession, a decline of -19% is usually an adequate discounting of an economic slowdown. So, with earnings and the economy still growing (albeit more slowly than anyone would like) it might be difficult for the bears to push things down too much farther without any new rationale.

The point is that the funeral for the global economy appears to have been postponed. And if the leaders of the Eurozone can come up with a plan that is robust enough to satisfy the markets (in other words, if they can kick the can down the road far enough to allow for the economies of Europe to get back on a growth path), then the date of the funeral might be put off indefinitely. Of course, the key word here is ‘might’.

As for the question of how far this little joyride to the upside can go, the bears will suggest that the move is already pushing the limits. A quick perusal of the charts makes it very clear that there is significant resistance overhead at 1265 on the S&P 500 and around Dow 12,000. Thus, it will be very interesting to see if the bulls can find something to help them push on. And if they fail, we will want to see how the indices act during the inevitable retest of the breakout zone. So stick around, this is about to get interesting.

Turning to this morning… Rising rates at Spain’s T-Bill auction and trepidation in front of the EU summit on Wednesday is keeping pressure on European markets. U.S. futures have moved lower on the back of 3M’s report with management saying things are tough out there.

On the Economic front… We’ll get the Case-Shiller Home Prices report at 9:00 am and then Consumer Confidence and FHFA House Price Index at 10:00 am.

Thought for the day… Will you make time for you today?

Pre-Game Indicators

Here are the Pre-Market indicators we review each morning before the opening bell…

Major Foreign Markets: Australia: -0.60% Shanghai: +1.66% Hong Kong: +1.05% Japan: -0.92% France: -0.21% Germany: +1.50% Italy: -0.03% Spain: -0.19% London: +0.24%

Australia: -0.60%

Shanghai: +1.66%

Hong Kong: +1.05%

Japan: -0.92%

France: -0.21%

Germany: +1.50%

Italy: -0.03%

Spain: -0.19%

London: +0.24%

Crude Oil Futures: +$2.60 to 93.87

Gold: +$2.60 to $1656.30

Dollar: lower against the Yen, higher vs. Euro and Pound

10-Year Bond Yield: Currently trading at 2.248%

Stock Futures Ahead of Open in U.S. (relative to fair value): S&P 500: -3.44 Dow Jones Industrial Average: -50 NASDAQ Composite: -4.47

S&P 500: -3.44

Dow Jones Industrial Average: -50

NASDAQ Composite: -4.47

Wall Street Research Summary

Upgrades:

Darden Restaurants (DRI) – Target increased at Citi

Royal Gold (RGLD) – HSBC

California Water (CWT) – Janney

Lowe’s (LOW) – Janney

JA Solar (JASO) – Piper Jaffray

Texas Instruments (TXN) – Target increased at UBS

Downgrades:

Forest Labs (FRX) – Argus

Central European Distribution (CEDC) – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Netflix (NFLX) – Citi, Goldman, Janney, JPMorgan, Susquehanna, Target cut at Barclays

Healthways (HWAY) – Barclays

AT&T (T) – Bernstein

Verizon (VZ) – Target cut at Bernstein

Hub Group (HUBG) – RW Baird, Stifel Nicolaus

Landstar System (LSTR) – RW Baird

Heartland Financial (HTLF) – Stifel Nicolaus

Ventas (VTR) – Stifel Nicolaus

Dow Chemical (DOW) – Target cut at UBS

Yesterday’s Earnings After The Bell

Company

Symbol

EPS Reuters

Estimate Aaron’s AAN $0.36 $0.38 Advent Software ADVS $0.22 $0.20 Albemarle ALB $1.28 $1.19 Amgen AMGN $1.40 $1.29 Crane CR $0.89 $0.88 Health Management HMA $0.19 $0.17 Hexcel HXL $0.34 $0.27 Masco MAS $0.08 $0.08 Netflix NFLX $1.16 $0.95 Plum Creek PCL $0.31 $0.30 ResMed RMD $0.33 $0.35 STMicroelectronics STM $0.09 $0.13 Texas Instruments TXN $0.60 $0.58 Unisys UIS $1.63 * $0.70 Veeco Instruments VECO $1.33 $1.13 Volterra Semiconductor VLTR $0.35 $0.32 Zions Bancorp ZION $0.40 * $0.34

Today’s Earnings Before The Bell

Company

Symbol

EPS Reuters

Estimate AGCO Corp AGCO $0.87 $0.75 TD Ameritrade AMTD $0.29 $0.31 Anixter AXE $1.53 $1.42 Peabody Energy BTU $0.87 $0.85 Boyd Gaming BYD $0.05 * $0.01 Celanese CE $1.27 $1.09 CIT Group CIT ($0.08) * ($0.12) Cummins CMI $2.35 $2.25 Centene CNC $0.55 $0.54 Coach COH $0.73 $0.70 Columbia Sportswear COLM $1.98 $1.60 Delta Air Lines DAL $0.91 $0.93 DuPont DD $0.69 $0.55 Quest Diagnostics DGX $1.18 $1.11 W.R. Grace GRA $1.16 $1.06 Illumina ILMN $0.22 $0.23 Imation IMN ($0.18) ($0.03) Illinois Tool ITW $1.00 $0.98 Lexmark LXK $0.95 * $1.02 3M MMM $1.52 $1.61 Molex MOLX $0.46 $0.42 National Oilwell Varco NOV $1.26 $1.15 Nu Skin Enterprises NUS $0.72 $0.61 Omnicare OCR $0.52 $0.53 Office Depot ODP $0.28 * $0.01 PACCAR PCAR $0.77 $0.70 Ryder System R $1.09 $1.02 Reynolds American RAI $0.70 $0.73 Regions Financial RF $0.08 $0.04 Rayonier RYN $0.71 $0.59 Sherwin-Williams SHW $1.71 $1.69 Sigma-Aldrich SIAL $0.96 $0.92 Simon Property SPG $1.71 $1.66 Tellabs TLAB ($0.01) ($0.02) T. Rowe Price TROW $0.71 $0.73 Under Armour UA $0.88 $0.83 UPS UPS $1.06 $1.05 Wabtec WAB $0.96 $0.87 Waters WAT $1.14 $1.13 Waddell & Reed WDR $0.46 $0.50 Weatherford International WFT $0.26 $0.26 U.S. Steel X $0.72 $0.52 Xerox XRX $0.26 $0.25* Report includes items that make comparisons to the consensus estimate questionable

Long positions in stocks mentioned: NUS, UA

For more of Mr. Moenning’s thoughts and research, visit StateoftheMarkets.com

The opinions and forecasts expressed herein are those of Mr. David Moenning and may not actually come to pass. Mr. Moenning’s opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations. The analysis and information in this report and on our website is for informational purposes only. No part of the material presented in this report or on our websites is intended as an investment recommendation or investment advice. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed nor any Portfolio constitutes a solicitation to purchase or sell securities or any investment program. The opinions and forecasts expressed are those of the editors of StateoftheMarkets.com and may not actually come to pass. The opinions and viewpoints regarding the future of the markets should not be construed as recommendations of any specific security nor specific investment advice. Stocks should always consult an investment professional before making any investment.

Any investment decisions must in all cases be made by the reader or by his or her investment adviser. Do NOT ever purchase any security without doing sufficient research. There is no guarantee that the investment objectives outlined will actually come to pass. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Neither the editor, employees, nor any of their affiliates shall have any liability for any loss sustained by anyone who has relied on the information provided.

The analysis provided is based on both technical and fundamental research and is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. Although the information contained is derived from sources which are believed to be reliable, they cannot be guaranteed.

The information contained in this report is provided by Ridge Publishing Co. Inc. (Ridge). One of the principals of Ridge, Mr. David Moenning, is also President and majority shareholder of Heritage Capital Management, Inc. (HCM) a Chicago-based money management firm. HCM is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser. HCM also serves as a sub-advisor to other investment advisory firms. Ridge is a publisher and has not registered as an investment adviser. Neither HCM nor Ridge is registered as a broker-dealer.

Employees and affiliates of HCM and Ridge may at times have positions in the securities referred to and may make purchases or sales of these securities while publications are in circulation. Editors will indicate whether they or HCM has a position in stocks or other securities mentioned in any publication. The disclosures will be accurate as of the time of publication and may change thereafter without notice.

Investments in equities carry an inherent element of risk including the potential for significant loss of principal. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.