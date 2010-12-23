Has Scott Boras Overplayed His Hand With Adrian Beltre?

We’re nearing Christmas and all is quiet on free agent third-baseman Adrian Beltre’s front. Interest in him appears muted at best thanks to his $90 million asking price.



So confident was agent Scott Boras that his client will eventually get that contract, that he rejected two different five year deals that were valued at $64 million and $70 million, respectively.

While it’s certainly not too late for Boras to work his magic – client Mark Teixeira didn’t sign his $180 million contract until Dec. 23 – it’s difficult to identify a team out of which he can squeeze an extra $20 million. The Red Sox, Tigers, Mets, Cardinals, Phillies, Dodgers, and White Sox have all said they are at, or near, their spending limit. Meanwhile, other potential spenders including the Yankees, Blue Jays, Braves, Nationals, Orioles, Cubs, and Giants, have all committed to a third baseman for the upcoming season.

That leaves just one logical destination: the Angels. Problem is, they already offered a five-year $70 million deal that Boras rejected. The Halos publicly pulled the offer so that Boras couldn’t shop it around. That leaves only the A’s five-year $65 million offer that was rescinded after Boras scoffed at it more than a month ago.

Beltre and Boras have no real leverage. It would be pretty embarrassing for Boras to have to crawl back to the A’s begging them for the money to save face.

But knowing Boras, that won’t happen. The Angels need offence and Boras knows that his client is the last remaining offensive difference-maker on the market. It might take a “mystery team,” or one of the other tricks up Boras’s sleeve, but somehow he’ll find a way to extract an extra $5 million out of owner Arte Moreno. Beltre will walk away with $75 million, and Boras will save face, even though he badly overestimated the market.

