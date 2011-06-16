Has Ron Paul Finally Gone Too Far?

First off, I respect Ron Paul tremendously, and I’ve interviewed the Congressman before — he’s smart, he knows the issues in a way that few politicians do, and has an attention for detail.



With that said: his latest quest for the truth is going too far. He wants to know if the gold bars held by the federal government at Fort Knox is actually, you know, real gold and not just gold-plated tungsten (or a hologram, for all we know!).

As CNBC reported today, Rep. Paul put in a “request that representatives from the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Mint testify at a subcommittee hearing on June 23 about the authenticity of the nation’s gold.”

This is a bit too close to National Treasure: Book of Secrets territory, in my view.

There are a few things that sane, rational Americans should trust as being the truth:

1) We really did land on the moon.

2) Barack Obama is a natural-born American citizen, not a shape-shifting reptile.

3) The gold held at Fort Knox is real.

Mr. Paul’s little foray would cost an estimated $15 million, according to the Treasury Department, and the audit of all the gold bars would take up 350,000 man hours.

But what do you think?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.