SERIOUS QUESTION: Is Mitt Romney Just Not Trying Anymore?

Quick!Someone send Mitt Romney to UnSkewedPolls.com and tell him he still has a chance.



He’s made a series of moves lately that make us seriously wonder how hard he’s trying to win the race.

From CNBC:

“Don’t be expecting a huge cut in taxes, because I’m also going to be closing loopholes on deductions,” Mr. Romney said Wednesday in Westerville, Ohio flanked by a national debt clock, chronicling the nation’s rising burden on future taxpayers.

Yesterday he said that Romneycare (getting everyone insured in Massachusetts) showed he was an empathetic man … a completely un-conservative argument.

At a speech the other day, Mitt Romney admitted that Obama didn’t raise taxes in his first term, undermining a big talking point of the right.

In a recent ad, Mitt Romney said that Obama also cares about the middle class.

The Romney campaign seriously needs to gain some traction in the final month of the race, and yet …

Instead of attacking Obama, he’s saying nice things about him. Instead of making a sharp tax argument, he’s saying people won’t see any benefit from him. Instead of making a conservative argument on health care, he’s making a liberal one.

C’mon Mitt! Get in there and fight!

