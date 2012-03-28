Has Pat Summitt Coached Her Last Game?

Photo: Sports Illustrated

Last night, the Tennessee women’s basketball team was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by Baylor in the Elite Eight. But more importantly, it might have been Pat Summitt’s last game as coach of the Lady Volunteers.Summitt was diagnosed prior to the season with early onset dementia. And while Summitt has not made any formal announcements, after the game, several of the parties involved sounded like this was the end.



When Baylor coach Kim Mulkey was asked what she said to Summitt after the game (via ESPN), she responded “you say ‘I love you,’ and that’s about it.” And Volunteers assistant coach Holly Warlick broke down into tears when she spoke about Summitt.

If Summitt does retire, she will go out as the winningest coach in college basketball history, men’s or women’s (see below). Here resumé also includes 18 trips to the Final Four and eight national titles.

