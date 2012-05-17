Has Obama Kept His Major Campaign Promises?

The crown legislative achievement of Obama's first term was a proposed large scale overhaul granting all American citizens the right to health care. It was a promise Obama had made to voters back in 2008 when he declared that he'd sign 'universal health care bill' into law as president.

The monumental piece known as the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act was signed by Obama on March 23, 2010. At its core, it states that, 'An applicable individual shall for each month beginning after 2013 ensure that the individual, and any dependent of the individual who is an applicable individual, is covered under minimum essential coverage for such month.'

'Obamacare,' as it's been deemed by many on the Right, has caused extreme polarization among the electorate. Although the final fate of the sweeping health care reform lies in the hands of the Supreme Court, one can't fault Obama for not staying true to his word on this one.

The verdict: PROMISE KEPT