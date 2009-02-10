Has Obama Found His Footing?

Every job is tough for the first few weeks, and we have to imagine that the Presidency is no different. Even being a Senator isn’t really training for the toughest job in the world. Hence, it was inevitable that Obama would have a rough time of it, especially when trying to pass a bill that would save all of western capitalism.



But last week, as Congress dithered over the stimulus, Obama got angry, railing at obstructionist politicians for their politics as usual. And it looked like it work.

Today’s Rasmussen daily tracking report (remember those) found that his approval rating ticked up over the weekend, so that he has a net +14 favourable rating, compared to +11 last week.

As you can see, he’s already way down from where he was at the end of January, but he may have a base to build on. Meanwhile, Nate Silver (him again) thinks Obama finally found his message, namely, that the key to selling the stimulus is to focus on jobs, rather than let his opponents define the stimulus as being all about pork.

The percentage of articles on Yahoo! News that contained the word “stimulus” and which also contained the word “jobs” had been holding very steady at about 40 per cent for each day since Barack Obama’s inauguration. But then, the figure shot up to 57 per cent on Friday, and then 49 per cent on Saturday — the days on which the Obama administration appeared to salvage the stimulus package.

