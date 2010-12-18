Has Mike Shanahan Lost His Mind?

Photo: AP

Not only has Washington Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan benched his starting quarterback — a QB on pace to break a franchise passing record — for Rex “Nothing Special” Grossman, he’s made Donovan McNabb his third-string QB.Shanahan apparently wants to see John Beck “in a No. 2 role,” which in most NFL games means holding a clipboard.



Also, he waited until Friday to make the switch, without telling the offensive coordinator (his own son!) who gave all the practice reps this week to McNabb. So neither Grossman nor Beck has spent any time with the starting offence.

Does this seem like the work of a two-time Super Bowl-winning genius?

Remember that when Mike Shanahan came out of retirement to coach the Redskins, he was given the final say on all personnel decisions. He approved the $78 million extension for McNabb, one week after benching him in the final minutes against Detroit. He’s the one who traded a second-round pick for McNabb, even though he already had Grossman.

He’s also the one who humiliated Albert Haynesworth for the better part of the year, then suspended him for the regular season (not that he didn’t deserve it), and got basically nothing to show for the $21 million bonus they gave Haynesworth in the offseason.

So there’s a couple possibilities here:

One is that Shananan is engaging in some sort of scorched-earth “we must destroy the village to save it” campaign that breaks the will of his team and sacrifices the entire season, so that they might rise from the ashes in 2011. He’s already started talking about QBs he can get in the 2011 Draft.

Or he has no idea what he’s doing and basically won the Terrell Davis-John Elway lottery when he was in Denver. Because this team is in shambles and he has no one to blame but himself.

