Has Microsoft Completely Lost It?





We’ve seen our share of cheesy Microsoft videos over the years, such as this Springsteen parody gem. But this new video — explaining to people how they can best throw Windows 7 launch parties — is so painful to watch that we hope it’s a joke.

Microsoft has recently proven itself capable of good ideas — like this recent Windows 7 television commercial, and this neat prototype tablet gadget. But with this video — how can they be serious?

