Has The Michelle Meyer Bubble Already Burst?

Michelle Meyer made a splash last summer with her youthful appearance and super cute smile when she started making rounds on the networks about housing stats.



We continued to follow her media appearances closely as did traders everywhere. Meyer’s last on air stints happened over Christmas and searches for her name exploded.

Her most recent TV appearance was two days ago on Bloomberg, but nobody noticed – her clip has only 130 views. If it wasn’t for a hunch to search her name on YouTube, we would have missed her as well.



