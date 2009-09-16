Gold Producer De-Hedging Will Stop Supporting Prices

Gold producers’ de-hedging of gold exposure, in response to rising prices, may have given the rally extra legs



Producers have de-hedged so much over the last year and a half that there might not be many hedges left to unwind further.

Barrick Gold’s recent announcement to remove its hedges could thus be the tail-end of a process that has run its course.

Commodity Online: Moves by Barrick and others to close out their forward-sales contracts bolsters gold prices, and may even have helped lift bullion to more than $1,000 last week, said Banc of America Securities-Merrill Lynch analysts in a report released Monday. But they noted the de-hedging trend is likely to provide waning support to gold prices. “With Barrick’s announced de-hedging the global hedge book has now been mostly eliminated,” said analysts led by Michael Widmer.

