Has Facebook Ruined Silicon Valley?

Silicon Valley has a Facebook hangover. Five days after the company’s giant IPO, the social network’s stock is slumping, and there are rumblings that it will sink further still. But it’s not just the share price that’s got the tech industry in the doldrums. Over the last few days—and in some ways even longer, ever since Facebook began its incredible rise—smart people here have been predicting that the social-networking boom would ruin the culture of Silicon Valley.



