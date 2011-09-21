Has Facebook Been Smelling Itself A Bit Too Much? The SAIcast Pontificate

Photo: Jen Dunlap

In this SAIcast, Nicholas Carlson and Jay Yarow wonder: is Facebook really on its way to $1,000,000,000,000?



Podcast Powered By Podbean Download this episode (right click and save)

SAIcast: The Splits (At Netflix And Twitter)

Why Google Decided To Buy Motorola — SAICast

Inside Google’s Top Secret Multi-Billion Dollar Plan For YouTube And Hulu

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.