SOCIAL MEDIA INSIGHTS: Has Facebook Become Boring?

Is Facebook Becoming Boring? (IBN Live)

Has Facebook become less fun? That’s something many users — especially those in their teens and early 20s— are asking themselves as they wade through endless posts, photos “liked” by people they barely know and spur-of-the moment friend requests. Has it all become too much of a chore? Are the important life events of your closest loved ones drowning in a sea of banana slicer jokes? Chatter about Facebook’s demise never seems to die down. But so far, for every person who has left permanently, several new people have joined up. Facebook has more than 1 billion users around the world. Of these, 618 million sign in every day. Read >>

How To Get Noticed On Facebook Without Paying (Intuit)

Facebook is learning how to generate revenue from its user base, which is bad news for the small businesses that crafted a marketing strategy around the popular platform. If you don’t want to pay for sponsored content, how can you increase the chances that your posts will still gain exposure? Here are four tips.

Turn on “get notifications” Use images Don’t abandon text “Like” other pages

Did anybody think social media companies would make their user base available free of charge forever? Read >>

Twitter Working To Extend Its Cards Feature (TNW)

Twitter demonstrated some new technology that will see its existing “Cards” feature to allow for three new capabilities: mobile app linking, photo galleries, and product information. If the user has the app, a link to open the application itself will be delivered instead of an install prompt. This feature is for mobile application users on iOS and Android only; this is sensible as to link to mobile applications in a desktop environment would not make sense. According to Twitter, the following companies are the first partners of the mobile app linking service: “Delectable, Etsy, Flickr, Foursquare, Gumroad, Jawbone, Path, Rovio’s Angry Birds, SoundCloud, Storenvy, Wine Library [and] Vine.” Read >>

Social Tools Taking Over In The Enterprise (McKinsey & Co. via CMS Wire)

Over 3,500 executives responded to a McKinsey & Company report on the networked enterprise. While 83 per cent of the companies involved in the survey use social media technologies, the biggest benefits seem to be a bit more difficult to realise now that the initial wave has hit. More companies are using social technology overall, up from 72 per cent in 2011, and nearly two times more than in 2009. More companies cited cost cutting benefits in 2012. Read >>

SMBs Spend Twice As Much On Email Marketing Than Social (Mediabistro)

A new study of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) has revealed that these firms are spending the largest portion of their budgets on email marketing, committing significantly less of their financial resources to marketing on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Edge Research surveyed more than 600 email marketing decision makers at small- to mid-sized businesses and discovered that 15 per cent of the marketing budget of these businesses is spent on email marketing, ahead of events and trade shows (14 per cent), person-to-person contact (13 per cent) and print ads (11 per cent). Just 8 per cent of their budget is spent on social media. Read >>

Five Reasons To Get Off Of Social Media (Reviewz ‘N’ Tips)

There are other things that you need besides chatting, tweeting and browsing your friends’ streams.

Do some guest blogging Focus on your content Catch up on email Work on call-to-actions Reply to some comments

The fact is blogging and social media go hand-in-hand. If right now you have a blog and don’t have a social media presence, you are missing out on lots of traffic, readers and subscribers. Read >>

Why Companies Should Use Social Media Across All Business Needs (GetSatisfaction via Business2Community)

GetSatisfaction’s latest infographic portrays social media as a resource that can be understood and incorporated into all aspects of an organisation. Read >>

