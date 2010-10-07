Has Cisco Completely Lost It? $600 For A Home Video Chat System?!

Wow, Cisco is really aiming high here: Its new Umi video calling system may look nice, but at $600 — plus $25/month in fees — we can’t imagine many consumers will buy it.



Especially when more devices — like laptops, iPods, phones, etc. — have FREE video chat built in. (And other systems — like Logitech’s HD video chat add-on for its “Revue” Google TV set-top box — are far cheaper.)

Read: Google TV Looks Decent But Probably Too Expensive

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.