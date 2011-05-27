Has anyone seen Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Ring??..If Diamonds are a girls best friend, she’s got plenty!

HedgeFundLIVE — Soooo, am I the only one who didn’t know about Kim Kardashian’s dating relationship with NBA Star Kris Humphries??



Last time I checked, she was playing kissy face with her Australian body-guard, Shengo Deane. I mean, I haven’t watch any of the Kardashian shows in a long while (BTW, Shout out to Lamar & Khloe!! I love them!!), but I’m pretty sure that even if I did, I still wouldn’t be able to keep up with Kim and her numerous boyfriends and love affairs. This girl has dated so many that it’s hard to keep up…Reggie Bush..Ray-J….Miles Austin..Gabriel Aubry…

Anyway, I’m not here to bash Kim about her love relationships. Plus, I love her as a business woman and her fantastic fashion sense. Which brings me to my next point. Have you seen her RING?!?! One word: Gorgeous! No, maybe: BIG! No. Not that either… hmmm…how about, HUGE!

This princess was spotted with her new 20.5 carat engagement ring estimated to be worth about $2 Million dollars. The centre piece is a 16.5 carat emarald cut diamond of the highest quality and colour, surrounded by two 2-carat trapezoid shaped stones to finish it off.

Could this be Kim Kardashian’s new 20.5 carat engagement ring?

The ring is said to match up to approximately one year of the NBA star’s salary, and about 16% of his income since entering the NBA….

CLICK HERE for full article.

