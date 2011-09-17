Has Anyone Heard Anything About Layoffs In Fixed Income At Citadel?

Photo: Milken Institute

We got a tip from a reader that says that the rest of the Citadel Securities fixed income team was let go today.He says at least one person has already been let go.



We’re not surprised, because Ken Griffin has been shutting down the entire unit since at least early August, so layoffs are inevitable.

Word is some of them (traders, sales people) will go to SocGen.

Other members of the Citadel Securities team on the investment banking team have reportedly been hired by Wells Fargo.

If you’ve heard anything, email Courtney. (It’s anonymous – so is our tip email.)

