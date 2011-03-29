Has anyone else noticed that gold has been garbage for months now?



You’d think that with a weakening dollar (against other major currencies) and uncertainty out the wazoo in Japan, Europe, and the Mideast, that gold might be able to catch a bid.

But nope, not really.

Here’s a look at GLD (the big gold ETF). It’s basically right where it was in Mid November.

Of course, silver is doing much better.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.