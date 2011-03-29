Has anyone else noticed that gold has been garbage for months now?
You’d think that with a weakening dollar (against other major currencies) and uncertainty out the wazoo in Japan, Europe, and the Mideast, that gold might be able to catch a bid.
But nope, not really.
Here’s a look at GLD (the big gold ETF). It’s basically right where it was in Mid November.
Of course, silver is doing much better.
