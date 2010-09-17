Has America Lost Its Innovation Mojo?

Provocative quote from Paul Mason of BBC in his new piece on the economic import of the Christine O’Donnell win in Delaware:



To global business types who know places like China, India, Scandinavia or Singapore first hand, the USA has long since ceased to feel like the most dynamic economy on earth. But now, and this is crucial, it’s ceasing to feel like that for Americans.

I’d say instead that America has bifurcated more than ever, with some parts of the country leading the world in being innovative and outward-looking, while the visible innovation gap to other parts of the country grows larger. Debt no longer creates the illusion of parallel tracks to wealth across regions, so the disparity grows more stark and painful.

This post originally appeared at Infectious Greed and is republished here with permission.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.