Harvey Weinstein's New York neighbours Hate Him Because Of His Barking Dogs

Harvey Weinstein is in the dog house.The Miramax and Weinstein Company co-founder’s Greenwich Village neighbours are apparently fed up with the movie mogul’s barking hounds.



According to the New York Post, Weinstein and his fashion designer wife, Georgina Chapman, let their beloved four-legged friends, Rocky and Myrtle, bark to their hearts’ content in the back yard of their $14.9 million, five-story, eight-bedroom townhouse on Bank Street.

neighbours tell the Post, “The barking begins at about 8 a.m. and can span hours at a clip.”

West 12th Street resident Richard Falcone told the paper, “He doesn’t give a damn — that’s his attitude.”

Falcone’s wife, former New York Times food critic Mimi Sheraton, told the Post of her famous neighbours: “Graydon Carter told me that Harvey Weinstein is a very good neighbour … Well, he may be a good neighbour on Bank Street, but his name is mud on West 12th Street.”

Sheraton described the dogs’ barking as “very loud and cutting,” adding that “It’s just a lack of consideration. Instead of taking the dogs out and walking them they just let them out in the yard.”

neighbours have reportedly tried everything to silence the yapping pups.

One neighbour purchased an ultrasonic bark-control device, others have posted handmade signs on trees, and some have even complained to the Department of Environmental Protection, the agency responsible for noise complaints — all to no avail.

“311 calls and all other so-called legal means have failed to get him to control his constantly yapping dogs,” wrote a neighbour in a letter to the editor of monthly neighbourhood publication, WestView News. “Only bad press could stop Harvey Weinstein from ignoring the grief he is causing his neighbours.”

