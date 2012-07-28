Harvey Weinstein Wants To Get Scorcese & Tarantino Together To Discuss Violent Movies

Photo: Getty Images / Andrew H. Walker

During a press tour for his international hit movie “The Intouchables,” producer Harvey Weinstein told the Huffington Post that Hollywood “can’t shrink our responsibility” for depicting violence in movies, when discussing the Aurora, Colorado movie theatre shooting. Weinstein has produced some of the most violent films in recent memory, including all of Quentin Tarantino‘s movies.



When asked if he thinks violence in movies can influence someone like James Holmes he said “it’s a question that I wrestle with all the time.”

He went on to say that he hopes Hollywood takes this opportunity to have a discussion about the influence violent movies can have on the real world. “I think, as filmmakers, we should sit down – the Marty Scorseses, the Quentin Tarantinos, and hopefully all of us who deal in violence in movies – and discuss our role in that.”

If Weinstein can get them both in the same room, we’d appreciate him bringing a camera, because we’d love to watch.

So are movies too violent? Check out the trailer below for for Weinstein and Tarantino’s latest, “Django Unchained” and decide for yourself.

