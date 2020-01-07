Harvey Weinstein's trial is about to begin. It's clear from today's hearing that the judge doesn't want to give him special treatment.

Associated Press/Seth Wenig Harvey Weinstein leaves State Supreme Court in New York, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.

The trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein began Monday. He’s charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another.

Though more than 80 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, just two women’s allegations have resulted in criminal charges.

On the first court session Monday, Judge James Burke set the tone by denying multiple motions from both prosecutors and Weinstein’s defence attorneys, making clear that he won’t give the two-month trial any special treatment.

Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno told Insider that she’s confident she can find a jury that will judge Weinstein fairly despite the high profile of his case.

The stakes for the trial are immense. Weinstein could face a possible life sentence if he’s convicted. And supporters of the #MeToo movement want to see him criminally punished.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied all allegations of wrongdoing, saying all his sexual encounters with women were consensual.

The long-awaited trial of Harvey Weinstein began Monday, kicking off what is expected to be a gruelling, weeks-long ordeal expected to test the power of the #MeToo movement and reveal whether years-old sexual assault allegations can result in a criminal conviction.

The former movie mogul stands accused of raping a woman in 2013, and of forcing another woman, Mimi Haleyi, to allow him to perform oral sex on her in 2006. The woman who accused him of rape in the case has not been identified.

The stakes for the trial are immense – for all parties involved. If the jury convicts him, Weinstein could face a possible life sentence.

But if the jury acquits, the case could cast doubt over the effectiveness of the #MeToo movement, which has propelled efforts to expose the sexual misconduct of powerful men. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to the charges and said all of his sexual encounters with women were consensual.

The court proceedings began Monday, as news outlets from around the world packed into a small lower Manhattan courtroom to witness the trial. Judge James Burke said that jury selection will begin Tuesday and last roughly two weeks. From there, the trial will proceed with opening statements and cross-examination of accusers and other witnesses – a process that could take up to an additional six weeks.

Only 2 of Weinstein’s roughly 80 accusers are part of the case

Though Weinstein has been accused of some form of sexual misconduct by a vast array of women – more than 80 have come forward with allegations that date back to the 1970s – just two women’s accusations have resulted in criminal charges.

In the fall of 2017, two investigations by journalists at the New York Times and the New Yorker exposed a litany of allegations that toppled Weinstein’s career and opened the floodgates for dozens of more women to come forward with similar claims, against him and others.

Associated Press/Seth Wenig Mimi Haleyi cries as she recounts being victimized by Harvey Weinstein during a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.

The accusations against Weinstein have run the gamut, from episodes of bizarre and inappropriate remarks and unwanted advances, all the way up to alleged instances of groping, sexual assault, and rape.

A number of women have made similar complaints about the filmmaker, recalling how he would invite them to hotel rooms under the guise of business-related meetings, then greet them in his bathrobe, request massages, or suggest taking a shower. Others have alleged more violent offences, saying the producer forced oral sex or intercourse on them.

The accusers themselves came from a variety of backgrounds, from production assistants and temp workers to A-list celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Greg Allen/Invision/AP Lupita Nyong’o wrote an op-ed in the New York Times detailing her experience with Weinstein.

Yet despite the extensive coverage of Weinstein’s dozens of accusers, just three are expected to ultimately testify at trial: the two women whose allegations resulted in criminal charges, and the actress Annabella Sciorra, who alleged Weinstein forced his way into her apartment and raped her sometime during the winter of 1993 or 1994.

Sciorra’s allegations did not result in criminal charges since they are outside the statute of limitations, but prosecutors are using her testimony at trial to establish what they argue is a pattern of criminal behaviour from Weinstein.

The narrowness of the charges against Weinstein adds to the stakes of the trial for the #MeToo movement. While the parade of allegations has led to Weinstein’s disgrace in public life, the burden of proof for a criminal court is a different matter. Sexual assault victims in other cases will be looking at this one to see how it shakes out.

The criminal case against Weinstein in New York isn’t his only legal problem. Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing eight cases to determine whether to press additional charges against him. And he is negotiating a $US25 million settlement involving dozens of his accusers that could end their legal claims against him.

The attorneys sparred with each other over the Weinstein team’s media strategy

Monday’s proceedings went by quickly, as the defence and prosecution debated over last-minute pre-trial motions.

Weinstein himself attended court, using his walker for balance and clutching it even while he sat.

Much of Monday’s hearing was devoted to procedural matters ahead of the trial, with Burke denying the defence’s request to sequester the jury – a rare move that would keep jurors in private locations during the entire duration of the trial, sometimes invoked in high-profile cases where the judge wants to restrict media consumption and contact with friends and family.

At one point the court also caught a glimpse of what is likely to become a fiery and combative trial, with Weinstein’s lead attorney Donna Rotunno sparring with the prosecutor, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi, over Rotunno’s comments to media on the trial.

Associated Press/Richard Drew Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi arrives at State Supreme Court for the Harvey Weinstein trial, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in New York.

Illuzzi asked Burke to ban the defence from speaking to the press after Rotunno discussed the case in a recent interview with CNN and referred to Sciorra’s history as an actress.

“Quoting from sealed discovery in this matter on public TV is not the way this case should be tried,” Illuzzi said.

Rotunno fired back by saying she had never maligned any witness, and that it was a fact that Sciorra made her living as an actress.

“[Illuzzi] calls my client a predator and then has the nerve to say I shouldn’t go out and discuss this case,” Rotunno said. “I have been professional, I have been respectful, and I have done my job… She wants everyone out there to convict Mr. Weinstein before one piece of evidence comes before this court.

She continued: “It is abominable to say I have done anything other than represent my client.”

What to expect from the first few days of the trial

Burke appeared to anticipate a daunting task in selecting a jury for the trial, which is expected to last up to two months and was “a lot to ask.” He said jury selection will begin with a “laborious” pre-screening process where jurors will be asked first if they can be fair and impartial, and second if they can attend the trial every day for six to eight weeks.

Weinstein’s attorney Donna Rotunno told Insider she felt optimistic heading into jury selection. She said she’s undeterred by the possibility that the jury pool has already been tainted by the dozens of highly public allegations her client faces.

“Most people, when they read the stories, they look at the headline, they read a few paragraphs, and they move on. So I think that in some ways, people will be surprised when they come into the criminal case and when they hear what the criminal case is really about, because most of the reporting has been different,” Rotunno said. “These people will come sit down and say, ‘Oh wait, I’ve been hearing about 80 women. And this is not 80 women. And these are not celebrities.'”

Rotunno said her team will be thoroughly vetting potential jurors for signs of activism or political bias, but was otherwise confident that a fair jury is attainable.

Getty Images/Spencer Platt Harvey Weinstein arrives to court with his lawyer Donna Rotunno for arraignment over a new indictment for sexual assault on August 26, 2019 in New York City.

From the outset, it appears Rotunno’s team will have her work cut out for them. The judge presiding over the case, James Burke, has denied a steady stream of pre-trial motions from Weinstein’s defence, according to Insider’s review of the court filings. Burke has stopped Weinstein’s lawyers’ bids to dismiss charges, suppress certain pieces of evidence, and block the prosecution’s expert testimony.

Rotunno hasn’t been pleased by the relentless denials, but she told Insider she’s undeterred by Burke’s tough stance.

“I think we have to wait and see how he conducts himself in front of a jury,” she said. “But all he does is call balls and strikes, and if he’s fair in that setting, then I’ll be able to say he gave us a fair trial.”

